Pundi X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Pundi X has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.33 or 0.04476480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009380 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

