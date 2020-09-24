Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

