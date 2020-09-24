Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.41

Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf (TSE:SBT.B)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as low as $17.64. Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.62.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Slvr Buln Nn Cur Hdg Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.