Pylon Network (PYLNT) Hits Market Cap of $467,878.36

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007475 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $20.33 and $5.60. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $467,878.36 and approximately $395.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.26 or 0.04503008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.