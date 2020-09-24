Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Hits $294,511.50

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $294,511.50 and approximately $34.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 67.8% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00036665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00226743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.01470904 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00203774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

