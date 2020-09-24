Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after acquiring an additional 582,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 48.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

