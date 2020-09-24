Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.59. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

