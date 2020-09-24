QASH Price Tops $0.0398 on Major Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $254,901.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QASH has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00227107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00093057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.15 or 0.01473022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00202159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000662 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, EXX, GOPAX, Liquid, Hotbit, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

