QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $151,959.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Gate.io. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

