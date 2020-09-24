Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0003

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $218,339.63 and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

