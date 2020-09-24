Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $749,050.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00047972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005988 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00029304 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021601 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,180,224 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

