Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $1.94. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 14,203 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg purchased 655,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

