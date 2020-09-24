Quiztok Market Cap Hits $302,534.60 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Quiztok token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $302,534.60 and $44,441.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00055458 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

