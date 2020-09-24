Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 4,013,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,784,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

QTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $679.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. On average, analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 511,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 161.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

