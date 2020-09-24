R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading Up 5.1%

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 815,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,276,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 150.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1,547.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 725,634 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 681,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 160.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,065 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 630,021 shares in the last quarter.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

