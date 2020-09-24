Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $5,806.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00228717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.69 or 0.01466353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00203330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

