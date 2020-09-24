Rate3 Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,011.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $500,829.20 and $188,011.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Coinrail and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.84 or 0.04500312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00058585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, Coinrail, HADAX, FCoin, ABCC, IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

