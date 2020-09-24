Raymond James Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to $14.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 89.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 24,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,805. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.