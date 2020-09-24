Raymond James Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.85

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$2.15. 323,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,634. The firm has a market cap of $423.53 million and a PE ratio of -69.68. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0203376 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,500 shares in the company, valued at C$392,575. Also, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,780.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.