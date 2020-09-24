Raymond James Increases Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $21.50

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.93% from the company’s previous close.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 3,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

