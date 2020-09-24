Raymond James Increases Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $175.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.
Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.85. 111,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,174. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.62.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
