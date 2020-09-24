Raymond James Increases Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $175.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.85. 111,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,174. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

