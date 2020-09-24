Raymond James Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $17.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

FCX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,094,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

