Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,300,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
