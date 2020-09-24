Raymond James Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,025. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,300,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

