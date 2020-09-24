Raymond James Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) to Outperform

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. 3,229,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,988. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
