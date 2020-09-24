Raymond James Lowers OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) to Outperform

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. 3,229,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,988. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.67.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3405934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

