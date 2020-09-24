Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$23.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.05.
Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $2,123,895 over the last 90 days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
