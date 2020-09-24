Raymond James Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$23.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.05.

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.35. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.9874752 EPS for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at C$1,520,985.81. Insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $2,123,895 over the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

