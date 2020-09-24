Raymond James Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$26.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.54.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$1.55 on Thursday, reaching C$20.79. The company had a trading volume of 222,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 115.18, a current ratio of 116.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$24.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.33.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 75,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.56, for a total value of C$1,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$212,796. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 3,600 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.93, for a total transaction of C$86,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,315,059.99. Insiders have sold a total of 202,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,778 in the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

