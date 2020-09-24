Raymond James Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $1.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.06.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,763. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 130,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 619,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

