Raymond James Raises Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.40

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROXG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ROXG traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.68. The company had a trading volume of 524,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,952. The firm has a market cap of $614.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.34. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

