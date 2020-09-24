Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,577,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.