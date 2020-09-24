Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,071. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $569.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Re/Max has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.09 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. Re/Max’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

