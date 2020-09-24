Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS: IDEXY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/18/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/17/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/17/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/15/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “
- 9/14/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 9/4/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 8/31/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 152,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
