Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY)

9/18/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/17/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/15/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

9/14/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/4/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/31/2020 – INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 152,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

