Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. "

8/14/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,828. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

