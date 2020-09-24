RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.57

Shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $9.20. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 4,399 shares.

RDEIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get RED ELECTRICA C/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.