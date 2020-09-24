ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Upbit and YoBit. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,622.12 or 0.99670904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00638457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.01314529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00108956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004953 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-Patex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bisq, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

