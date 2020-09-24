Regalcoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $44,510.88 and $40.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.