Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $142,779.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Remme has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.41 or 0.04497220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, Tidex, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

