Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 11.9%

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) dropped 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,985,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 201,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

