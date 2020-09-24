Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.88

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and traded as low as $72.10. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 842,564 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

