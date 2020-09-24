Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) to announce sales of $48.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.60 million. Retrophin posted sales of $44.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $194.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $199.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $208.96 million, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $217.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of RTRX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 287,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,785. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $317,174 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retrophin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after acquiring an additional 396,250 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $5,103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter worth $2,322,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 82.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $2,041,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

