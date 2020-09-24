Reviewing I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of I-Mab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares I-Mab and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for I-Mab and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 51.54%. Given I-Mab’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe I-Mab is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I-Mab and TrovaGene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A -$35.26 million ($16.99) -1.58 TrovaGene $250,000.00 499.90 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -4.05

TrovaGene has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab. TrovaGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

I-Mab beats TrovaGene on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

