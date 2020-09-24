Reviewing Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Index Oil and Gas (NYSE:IXOG)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 5.26% 7.20% 4.66% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.53 $756.00 million $8.18 10.58 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Index Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 18 1 2.87 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $128.52, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Index Oil and Gas.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Index Oil and Gas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. As of March 31, 2009, the company's estimated total proved oil and gas reserves were approximately 87.703 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent, including 20.967 thousand barrels of oil and 400.414 million cubic feet of natural gas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

