Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 239,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,502. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,847,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 314,137 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.