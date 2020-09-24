Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Rite Aid stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 212,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,502. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.76. Rite Aid has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

