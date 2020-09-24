Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 17.8%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was down 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 6,143,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,668,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several analysts have commented on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 445,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $5,936,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 957.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 373,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 48.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 314,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $4,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.