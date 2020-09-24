Rose Petroleum (LON:ROSE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.70. Rose Petroleum shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 6,683,834 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rose Petroleum Company Profile (LON:ROSE)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

