Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

RST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,451. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.08 million, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 867,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 358,033 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 123,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

