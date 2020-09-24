Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €155.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HNR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.36 ($173.36).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €126.90 ($149.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.90. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

