Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.15 ($283.71).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.