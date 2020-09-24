Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sell Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 398 ($5.20).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.