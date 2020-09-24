Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OCDGF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 1,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

